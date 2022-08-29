Prediabetes and Diabetes Symptoms, Causes and When To See a Doctor

Our lifestyle and eating habits define our health conditions. Eating healthy, exercising, and making sure you have good knowledge about what you eat ensure physical and mental well-being. However, the carelessness with which people consume junk food has made diseases like heart problems, diabetes, and high cholesterol quite common amongst youngsters. One such disease is Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is caused due to sugar not entering the cells, leading to unusual blood sugar levels in one’s body. This is caused by the inability of the fat, liver and muscle cells to respond correctly to insulin. This is called insulin resistance and it causes blood sugar levels to shoot up. Type 2 diabetes generally develops over a long period of time and the people diagnosed with it are mostly overweight or obese. Excessive fat makes it difficult for the body to use insulin correctly. The causes can also include family history and genes.

According to Penn Medicine, people with Type 2 diabetes may not show symptoms for several years. Here are some early symptoms of Type 2 diabetes:

· Hunger

· Fatigue

· Blurred vision

· Increased urination

· Bladder, skin, kidney and other infections that happen frequently or do not heal quickly

· Increased thirst

Diabetes can cause serious health issues if left untreated. In addition to the aforementioned symptoms, people also suffer from eye problems (retinopathy), skin tags where small warts start to appear on the body usually near the neck, and weak immunity. In some cases, the armpits and necks of people with Type 2 diabetes darken as an indication of high blood sugar levels. One must see a doctor immediately if one suffers from any of the symptoms listed above.

It is really important for diabetic patients to lower their blood sugar levels naturally in order to keep themselves fit and healthy. Exercising, keeping a tab on what you’re eating and ensuring proper intake of food can help bring diabetes under control.

