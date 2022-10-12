Pregnancy Complications: Major Risk Factors That Pregnant Women Should Never Ignore

Parenthood is one of the most wonderful life events which couples look forward to. The joy and emotions attached to this experience cannot be adequately expressed in words; it includes both happy and difficult periods.

“Pregnancy is a completely a new phase in a woman’s life, during which she has her fair share of ups and downs and experiences a gamut of emotions ranging from joy, happiness, anxiety, excitement," says Dr Sunitha Mahesh, Senior Consultant, Feto Maternal Medicine & Medical Director, Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, JP Nagar, Bangalore.

Since it is the most crucial time for a mother, it is important for her to be vigilant. It is imperative to look out and address any uneasiness, no matter how insignificant, because if you decide to ignore it, there is a potential that it could develop into something unforeseen.

Dr Mahesh lists down major risk factors that you should never ignore

Abdominal pain

In some situations, such as when contractions or muscular discomfort occur during pregnancy, abdominal pain is natural. It can feel like a dull ache or a sharp pain. However, if you experience persistent abdominal pain, it is better to seek medical advice. It might be a warning symptom of preterm labour, infections, intestinal problems, or pregnancy complications like abruptio placentae, uterine scar dehiscence or rupture which can cause significant problems to both mother and the fetus. It is best to visit your healthcare practitioner in such circumstances.

Consistent contractions

It is very typical to experience occasional contractions, especially as your due date approaches. These contractions might hurt as well, but that is not of a major concern, if it happens occasionally. However, you should consult a doctor right once if you experience more contractions than usual, especially during early pregnancy. Most of the time, having contractions so frequently could indicate pre-term labour. Therefore, it is best to get evaluated by your doctor.

Vaginal bleeding

A small amount of bleeding in early pregnancy can be seen in about 15% of all pregnancies. There are various reasons for these episodes, it could be because of threatened miscarriage in most cases, and it can be managed conservatively. However, if there is excessive vaginal bleeding, as intense as a menstrual period, this could be a sign of risk and should serve as a warning for you to see a specialist. In later pregnancy, vaginal bleeding can be seen in women with placenta previa, abruptio placentae, in preterm labor, scar dehiscence, uterine rupture. Any bleeding during pregnancy should be evaluated before reassuring.

Too high or too low blood sugar level

The incidence of gestational diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate. Women with gestational diabetes are required to have their blood sugars monitored frequently and to take treatment as prescribed. Some may even require insulin to control blood sugars. Diabetes during pregnancy can give rise to several problems to both the mother and the fetus, hence one must be vigilant and should report immediately if the sugar levels are low or high.

Consistent vomiting

Morning sickness is the term for nausea and vomiting that occurs during early pregnancy and is a normal hormone induced physiological change. However, you should think about seeking immediate medical assistance if your morning sickness worsens and progresses to a severe degree. Additionally, if you experience severe vomiting after your first trimester, you should seek immediate medical attention then as well.

Swelling of limb

It is the most common complaint during pregnancy and is said to physiological, as it is because of increase in plasma volume to increase the blood supply to the growing fetus. However, one should also get the blood pressure checked and monitored, as hypertension during pregnancy can be seen in about 10 percent of all pregnancies, and cause complications to both mother and baby. It can give rise to fetal growth restriction and is one of the important causes giving rise to preterm deliveries. It can also cause risk of internal bleeding in the mother which can cause long term complications and can require Intensive Care Monitoring.

Fewer baby movements

You start to feel baby movements as early as 20 weeks, and they become more pronounced after 28 weeks. It is necessary that you keep a count of the baby movements during pregnancy. If the movements are few, better to visit the hospital for fetal monitoring. The tests conducted to assess fetal wellbeing include- Non-Stress Test and Ultrasound evaluation of amniotic fluid volume and fetal Doppler tests.

Vaginal discharge

It is acceptable to have a slightly more vaginal discharge than you did before becoming pregnant, it should be clear and not associated with bleeding or with foul smell. If there are additional symptoms like cloudy discharge accompanied by unpleasant odours, pain, soreness, or itching, you should consult a doctor straight away.

Summing up

Baby on board! Get ready to experience the joy of parenthood. “Pregnancy for a woman is no less than an emotional rollercoaster. You get to experience so much new that you have never learned in your entire life, but it necessitates that you be more cautious and watchful on your health during these times. Seek medical attention as soon as you can," signs off Dr Mahesh.

You never know when a health issue that seems minor to you could develop into something unexpected. Therefore, it is vital to understand the risks of pregnancy described above so that you can respond appropriately when necessary.

