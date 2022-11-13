Pregnancy Health: Include These Super Healthy Foods in Your Diet

What you eat becomes more important when you’re pregnant as you need enough nutrition to help your baby grow and maintain your own health. Thus, it becomes essential to include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein-rich foods, and fat-free or low-fat dairy items in your diet. Reduce your intake of foods and beverages that are high in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugar. Make fruits and vegetables the majority of every meal. Here are some effective foods that you must eat during pregnancy.

Eggs

Eggs are regarded as nutritious, low-cost, and simple to prepare food. Eggs are the gold standard for prenatal protein, whether fried, scrambled, boiled, or served as an omelette. They are high in protein, vitamins, calcium, and minerals. Choline is found in eggs and is a source of methyl groups which are needed for metabolism and it is an essential nutrient for the development of the fetus.

Whole grains

Whole grains are rich in fibre and nutrients, such as selenium, vitamin E, iron, folic acid (if fortified), magnesium, and Vitamin B. Replace white bread with whole grains and include oats, spelt, barley, and buckwheat in your pregnancy diet.

Colourful fruits and vegetables

Consuming a lot of fruits and vegetables that are green, red, orange, yellow, and purple will help you and your baby get a variety of nutrients. For instance, berries are brimming with antioxidants, while bell peppers are high in vitamin C. Eating fruit salad is a simple way to enrich yourself with healthy nutrients.

Dried fruits

Dried fruits are convenient to carry and packed with nutrients. Try to consume dried fruit without any sugar added. Depending on the dried fruit you select, you can add more fibre, antioxidants, and various vitamins and minerals to your diet.

Dairy products

Your pregnancy diet should be high in protein and calcium. Dairy products such as plain yoghurt, cheese, and paneer can easily meet this requirement. They contain two types of high-quality protein known as casein and whey. Greek yoghurt is high in protein and calcium, which helps to lower the risk of preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, vaginal infections, and allergies during pregnancy.

