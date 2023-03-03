Holi is played all over the country, a day after Holika Dahan, which is celebrated on the date of Phalgun Purnima. This year, on March 6, Phalgun Purnima Tithi is starting at 4:20 pm and will last until March 7 at 6:09 pm. Holika Dahan not only has religious but astrological implications as well. It may bring happiness to many people, but some people should stay away from witnessing Holika Dahan. According to religious beliefs, all negativity in our lives comes to an end with Holika Dahan. Some things should be taken care of while performing its rituals. Let us know from an astrology expert, why some people should stay away from taking part in Holika Dahan.

Deoghar’s famous astrologer Pandit Kanhaiyalal Mishra said that a newly-married woman should not take part in Holika Dahan.

A mother-in-law and daughter-in-law should not watch Holika Dahan together. This may harm their lives.

Pregnant women should also refrain from seeing Holika, and fathers with one child should also stay away from Holika Dahan. It is said that those who have a single child should not light a fire for Holika Dahan.

Those who are newly-married should not see the fire of Holika Dahan. It is said that Holika was about to marry her lover on Falgun Purnima, but before getting married she died. Because of this, newly-married couples are forbidden to participate in the rituals.

Avoid wearing these colours

Many colours are considered auspicious on the day of Holika Dahan, while some are also considered inauspicious. Jyotishacharya said that except for white colour, wearing all the other colours will be auspicious in Holika Dahan.

Milk, kheer, and batasha should not be offered in worship. Doing so can have negative impacts.

Auspicious time for Holika Dahan

This year, the auspicious time for Holika Dahan is for 2 hours 27 minutes, which is from 6.24 pm to 8.51 pm on March 7. Holika Dahan should be done only during thisz shubh muhurat.

