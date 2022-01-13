Premature Greying Of Hair? Know Possible Causes

Never has greying of hair felt like a welcoming change to anyone. While it is a very common phenomenon, essentially a normal aspect of the ageing process, premature greying can give the worst nightmares. With changing times and lifestyle, premature greying is not unheard of. People in late teens and early 20s have started complaining of the same. It can be absolutely a natural change without contribution from any external factors. However, certain causes can be crucial in exposing to you premature greying of hair. Sure, you want to reverse the problem but in order to do so, it is recommended that you first get familiar with the possible causes of premature grey hair.

Deficiency in diet

Certain nutrients play a vital role in premature greying. Lack of iron, copper, vitamin B, iodine, and omega 3 and consumption of packaged, junk, refined, or processed foods leads to early and rapid greying. Our body is heavily dependent on the fuel it intakes to generate energy hence pay extra attention to what you put into your mouth.

Increased stress

Stress can prove to be the biggest enemy of your physical and mental health. Effects of increased stress are seen first on skin and hair. Stress has become very common these days and is important to manage it effectively.

Genetics

Ethnicity and race can essentially determine the age at which the greying begins. As compared to people from diverse backgrounds, Asians have been found to be more prone to premature greying.

Smoking

Smoking is invariably injurious to health and is a fact known to all. It has ill effects on all the organs of the body and is responsible for showing the effects of ageing.

Chemicals

Chemically treated hair using hair colours or other products is one huge factor contributing to premature greying. Too much chemical and consistent use of it is best avoided.

