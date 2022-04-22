Prepare Cardamom Sharbat At Home This Summer To Beat The Heat

The spices in an Indian kitchen are incomplete without cardamom. Cardamom is regularly used in different dishes from sweets to veg and non-veg items. Cardamom tea is popular across India. Cardamom Sharbat is also very beneficial in summers. It also has a lot of health benefits like it improves anxiety, fights bacterial infection and protects our liver. Cardamom water also helps in weight loss.

Making cardamom Sharbat at home is very easy. Here are the ingredients and steps which you need to follow to make this healthy drink.

Ingredients:

1. Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

2. Lemon juice - 2 tsp

3. Black salt - 1/2 tsp

4. Lemon slices - 2

5. Sugar - as per taste

6. Ice cubes – 8-10

7. Cold water - 4 cups

Method:

Step 1: First take cardamom and peel them and grind them well to make the powder.

Step 2: After this take a deep-bottomed vessel and put 4 cups of cold water in it.

Step 3: Add sugar as per taste and mix it well with the help of a spoon.

Step 4: After this, mix lemon juice, black salt and cardamom powder in sugar water and dissolve it.

Step 5: Now put some ice cubes in mix and keep it aside for 5 minutes.

After this, pour the syrup in a glass and add 2-3 ice cubes. Serve the syrup with lemon slices. This recipe takes only 20 mins to get ready.

