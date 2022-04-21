Home » News » Lifestyle » Prepare Dates Kheer, a Delicious dessert With no Added Sugar, at Home in Just 30 Minutes

Prepare Dates Kheer, a Delicious dessert With no Added Sugar, at Home in Just 30 Minutes

Here is a simple recipe for all of you to make dates kheer at home.
Here is a simple recipe for all of you to make dates kheer at home.

This recipe also contains a lot of health benefits, for dates are a good source of iron and a great blood purifier.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: April 21, 2022, 17:31 IST

Dates kheer is a delicious nutty flavoured dessert, which is not just easy to make but is also healthy because it does not contain any added sugar. Here is a simple recipe for all of you to make dates kheer at home.

Ingredients:

Dates (20)\(175 gm)

Milk (4 cups)

RELATED NEWS

Cashews (10)

Almonds (10)

Half tablespoon desi ghee

One fourth tablespoon of cardamom powder

One fifth tablespoon Chironji\Charoli seeds

Instructions:

  • First deseed dates, roughly cut into pieces.
  • Soak dates in half a cup of warm milk for up to 20 mins.
  • Take 10 cashews and almonds and soak in warm water for 10 mins.
  • In a blender, add soaked dates and blend them to a smooth paste.
  • Then add soaked cashews and almonds to a blender and blend to smooth paste using milk (used for soaking).
  • Heat a kadhai or pan then add ghee to it.
  • Add dates, paste and saute for 3 to 5 minutes until the moisture goes off and dates slightly thicken.
  • Add 3 cups of boiled and cooled milk to the date paste, mix well and bring to boil.
  • Add cashew and almond paste, stir well and cook for 5 mins on low flame.
  • Turn off the heat and add chironji cardamom powder.
  • Then serve dates kheer hot or warm.

This mouth-watering recipe takes only 30 minutes to get ready. This recipe also contains a lot of health benefits, for dates are a good source of iron and a great blood purifier. It also helps maintain our bone health and bone density. Its vitamin C and D work on our skin elasticity, which provides us anti-ageing benefits. This dessert boosts energy in our bodies.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: April 21, 2022, 17:29 IST