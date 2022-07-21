Prepare These Delicious Cuisines at Home For Diabetic Family Members

Diabetic individuals can consume salads, pizza and stir fried chicken among others.

It’s always a tough task to prepare tasty food for a diabetic family member. The diabetic individuals can’t consume several food items and regulate their diet to control the blood sugar levels in the body. They stay away completely from sweets and also they can’t consume many vegetables and fruits.

However, it does not mean that a diabetic person can’t enjoy a tasty meal. Here are a few mouth watering cuisines, which can be prepared for a diabetic person at home.

Chicken Veggie Stir-Fry

Stir-fries make it simple to get a diabetic-friendly dinner. Additionally, this dish includes a lot of vegetables that are good for people with diabetes. Carrots, broccoli, zucchini, bell peppers and green onions used in the dish are good for the diabetic individuals. Chicken also compensates the protein needs. However, it is advised for one to choose chicken that is without the skin in order to cut back on the saturated fat as well as cholesterol.

Tomato and Zucchini Quinoa Pizza

It may sound surprising but you can prepare a pizza. Replace the traditional refined flour pizza base with quinoa and hummus pizza base for diabetic individuals. This pizza base offers protein, healthy fats and fibre. To make the sauce, use extra hummus and then top it with nutritious ingredients. Pizza with vegetable toppings can be consumed by diabetic persons. Use vegetables that don’t contain a lot of carbohydrates, such as tomatoes and zucchini. These toppings also provide fibre, vitamins and minerals.

Mexican Salad

The salad is prepared with veggies, many of which do not contain starch. Mexican Salad can be prepared using tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, jicama (Mexican turnip) and zucchini. It also contains black beans, which include a lot of fibre and protein. Make sure to control the amount of salt and oil in the honey-lime dressing.

