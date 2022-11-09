Prepare Your Body To Fight Air Pollution With These 5 Superfoods

Even though the air quality in Delhi-NCR improved from the ‘severe’ to the ‘very poor’ category, the problem is not solved yet. Residents have no respite from the ill effects of toxic air, which is likely to take a toll on the health of children, elderly, and people susceptible to health problems as well as those who have low immunity. While the government and citizens are undertaking every possible method to curb the hazardous levels of pollution, we can make some tweaks in our diet to protect our body from the environmental harm. Eating immunity boosting food can simply equip the body to tackle the pollutants and toxins.

So, what are these superfoods? Let’s a look:

Orange juice:

Turn to vitamin C when you feel a cold or flu coming in. Vitamin C promotes the production of white blood cells, which fight off infections like a pro. Fruits like grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, and limes are powerhouse nutrients. A glass of orange juice is excellent for boosting one’s immune system.

Green Tea:

Green tea is a powerhouse of antioxidants. As a result, it detoxifies our body and boosts our immune system. Suffering from cold, cough, and symptoms like a runny or stuffy nose, throat pain, or even an itchy throat? Green tea is one stop for all these health issues. .

Water:

Drinking an adequate amount of water will not only keep the body hydrated but will also improve immunity. Keep a bottle of water along and keep sipping on it every few minutes to flush out the harmful toxins from your body.

Tomato Soup or Juice:

Tomatoes are abundant in nutrients, especially vitamin C, which aids in improving one’s immunity. Moreover, they possess fiber and are high in water content. Apart from shielding the body from the harmful effect of pollution and weather changes, it aids in improving digestion.

Turmeric or Haldi Milk:

Turmeric is a spice well-known for its anti-inflammatory and other nutritional properties. While we add turmeric or Haldi in every meal, consuming turmeric milk is excellent for fighting against the effects of air pollution. Moreover, a warm glass of turmeric milk can recover the body from cough, cold, flu, and other seasonal infections.

