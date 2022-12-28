Preparing for Board Exams? Ways to Overcome Exam Stress and Anxiety

The months leading up to the board examinations are the most stressful for high school students across the country. Students often isolate themselves and hide under a pile of books as the Board exams approach. Students experience a lot of stress due to the pressure of passing the exams with excellent grades.

There are high expectations from both family and teachers, all of which induce great stress on the students. All of this stress and anxiety often have a negative impact on their performance and results. Therefore, effective stress management is necessary in order to perform well. Today we have come up with some tips to reduce stress throughout this time.

1. Start with the early revision process

Schools finish the syllabus earlier in classes 10 and 12 so that students have enough time to do revision. If you begin with the revision of the subjects early, you will not only be better prepared for the exams but also feel less stress. Ideally, you should be revising topics covered earlier in the year in a consistent manner.

2. Make a Timetable

A productive timetable assists you in properly planning your studies. It gives you a clear picture of how much time you devote to each subject. Moreover, it enables you to spend extra time on subjects that are difficult for you. This will help you relax and boost your confidence.

3. Take breaks

Schedule your days in such a way that regular breaks are included. Continuous study without a break is counterproductive because it leaves no time for relaxation. So, take a day off each week to do things you love. This will help you recharge for the coming week while also reducing mental stress. Study sessions that are longer than 2-4 hours without any breaks are not very effective.

4. Use active learning techniques

Prepare notes, flashcards, and diagrams, when studying to make your revision interesting. To make your studies more enjoyable, organise quizzes with your friends. This reduces the stress associated with studies and creates an entertaining study time.

5. Get quality sleep

Many students stay up all night studying for the board exams. This is not a healthy practice since they get sleep-deprived. To maintain mental and physical health, we require 7 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. This is why you should go to bed and wake up on time to give your body and mind the rest they need to function at their best.

6. Be active

While it may seem counterintuitive, one of the best ways to prepare is by ensuring that your body is getting adequate sunlight and physical activity each day. This helps keep your mind fresh. Don’t forget about the importance of proper nutrition at the same time.

