Prevent Yourself From Getting HIV by Using These Tips

Talking about sex is no more a taboo. One can discuss and open up about their likes, desires and preferences with their partners. However, one thing that still takes us back is the transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. People do not often talk about it and end up getting in trouble. According to a National Aids Control Organization statement in response to an RTI, India has witnessed over 17 lakh HIV cases in the last 10 years.

The numbers are alarming. Despite various campaigns, HIV still remains a lesser-talked topic which makes it even more difficult to prevent. Preventing HIV is very easy, you just have to keep simple things in mind.

Have protected sex

The only way to have sex is either using a condom or not having it at all. In case you are planning a family, then it is okay to indulge in unprotected sex. Otherwise, always use a condom as it not only mostly protects sexually transmitted infection but also protects you against UTIs and unwanted pregnancies. If your partner is HIV positive, then also protected sex is safe and can prevent you from contracting the disease. Avoid high-risk sexual activities

Many people experiment while having sex. However, to have a safe sexual session, you should try to avoid risky behaviours such as anal sex. According to hiv.gov, anal sex is the riskiest type of sex to contract HIV. Seek medical advice for PrEP

In case, you have had multiple sexual partners in the past, then it is always better to seek medical advice. Pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP is a type of medicine which is taken in order to prevent exposure to HIV. However, the medicine can only be taken after being prescribed by a medical professional. Have an open conversation with your partner

Talking to your partner is the key to tackling the issue maturely. One should always have one on one conversations with their partner about HIV, sexual diseases, and other sex education topics. Reduce sexual partners

In case you have multiple sex partners, then your risk of contracting a disease increases as you might not know the history or medical condition of the other person. It is always better to keep the numbers low and always indulge in safe sex with one partner only. Know your HIV status

Every sexually active person must get themselves checked at least once a year to know their HIV status. This helps them to track the disease and if ever contracted, start treatment at an earlier stage.

