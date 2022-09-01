Princess Diana Death Anniversary: When Kate and Meghan Donned Jewels From the Princess of Wales’ Collection

The Duchess of Wales, Princess Diana, amassed an incredible jewellery collection that included several iconic pieces that she wore throughout her lifetime. Her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are now preserving her illustrious legacy by frequently sporting some of these classic jewellery items.

This also complies with the late Princess’s last requests, which were expressed in a ‘letter of wishes’: “I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion."

Let’s take a look at the occasions Kate and Meghan paid an appropriate homage to their mother-in-law, despite never having met her, as the world mourns the unfortunate passing of Princess Diana today on her 25th death anniversary.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore Diana’s renowned “South-Sea Pearl Earrings"—reportedly her favourite pair from the 1990s—to the 2019 BAFTAs. Kate just wore them again at the 2022 Royal Ascot.

The sapphire engagement ring that Diana wore to her wedding must be one of the most well-known and sentimental items Kate inherited. A 12-carat oval Ceylon is encircled by 14 solitaire diamonds in this piece by British jeweller Garrard. “I hope I look after it. Kate had remarked during her engagement to Prince William, “It’s very, very special.

Furthermore, Meghan’s engagement ring shares a unique bond with Diana. Apart from a diamond from Botswana, it includes two diamonds from Prince Harry’s mother’s private collection. Because I was unable to meet his mother, Meghan had remarked, “It’s very important to me to know she’s part of this with us."

Another common pair of earrings Meghan got from Diana that she initially wore in Australia are the butterfly earrings.

The Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara, also called the Lover’s Knot tiara, was fashioned for Queen Mary in 1913 and passed on to Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and Princess Diana in 1981. Kate wore this tiara for the first time at the yearly diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace after receiving it as a wedding gift from Prince William.

Since blue was said to be Princess Diana’s preferred colour, she was frequently spotted wearing an emerald-cut aquamarine ring. Meghan wore it to her wedding reception in 2018 after inheriting it.

Princess Diana wore a three-strand pearl bracelet on numerous occasions, and it was one of her most subtle yet stunning pieces of jewellery. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received it.

Meghan wore Diana’s diamond bracelet—possibly the same one from which Harry chose the gems for her engagement ring—for the candid interview with Oprah in 2021.

In addition to their jewellery, Kate and Meghan frequently pay homage to Princess Diana through their attire. Alessandra Rich’s dress with brown and white polka dots that Kate recently wore at the 2022 Royal Ascot is reminiscent of Princess Diana’s nearly identical ensemble from 34 years prior, at the 1988 Royal Ascot.

Meghan wore a green dress for her most recent royal engagement that was eerily reminiscent to Diana’s outfit from 1982.

Meghan Markle’s first official appearance with Prince Harry was in Emerald Green and so was her last.

