Printed Capes to Cropped Tuxedos: Stylish Ways to Layer Up this Winter

Winters are here! Quilted jackets over lehenga sets to cropped tuxedo jackets for the red carpet, there’s a lot to choose from when the weather gets chilly. While the temperature varies in different parts of India, you can always experiment with the fabric. If you like to keep it light yet warm opt for capes and if you are someone who can handle the cold, then jackets are a must-have.

And while you are looking for jackets or capes, choose something that’s not just functional but also stylish and chic. Celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Prateek Babbar, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kubbra Sait have already welcomed winters with their uber cool ensembles. Here’s how you can layer up and style your winter wardrobe with panache.

Quilted Jacket

Winter weddings are fun but the nip in the weather can sometimes rain on your style parade. Not many wedding outfits revolve around keeping you warm during the winters. Indian lehenga sets sometimes have very little room to experiment with when it comes to layering. So, if you are someone who can’t stand the cold and is usually disappointed when they have to attend a winter wedding because you can’t wear your favourite lehenga. Then, Ritu Kumar has just the jacket for you. Her label Aarke has some cool and uber chic quilted jackets to adorn over a lehenga set. They come in matching prints and create one unique look for winter weddings.

Cropped Tuxedo Jacket

A man in a tux is all we need this winter. For those who want to go beyond the classic tuxedo look, then go for the cropped tuxedo jacket that’s creative waves across the globe. Looking suave and dapper in a cropped wool tuxedo designed by Shahab Durazi and styled by Rahul Vijay, actor Prateek Babbar aces the stylish look like a boss. Cropped tuxedo jackets can be tricky if not styled according to your personality. However, it’s time to experiment this season and give your look something unique and everlasting. Add a hint of sparkle to your jacket and pair it with the classic shirt and trousers.

Asymmetrical Jacket

There’s always room for experimentation when it comes to jackets for women. Sonakshi Sinha aced the asymmetrical jacket designed by AK-OK. She paired it with a matching draped lungi skirt. The colourful jacket gives an illusion of a painted canvas featuring abstract art. You can always try this look on for a fun brunch and layer it with another long coat, if the weather gets a li’l cooler. You could also pair this asymmetrical jacket with a pre-draped saree or quirky lehenga skirt.

Embroidered Jacket

Relaxed fit jackets are like a warm hug on a winter morning. Kubbra Sait looks suave in an ivory long jacket embroidered with moth circles. Adding a pop of colour to her look, she paired the Antar-Agni jacket with burnt orange skirt trousers. Similarly, playing with embroidery in his fresh look, actor Ayushmann Khurran wore a double breasted blazer jacket featuring dancing downtown theme embroidery. The jacket also came with welt pockets and lining. While the colours ivory and black are classic choices for winter wear, you can always add a pop of colour with embroidery detailing.

Printed Cape

You can never go wrong with a cape this winter season. There’s a variety of patterns, designs, and prints to choose from. However, ensure you pick a cape depending on the climate of the region. Rashmika Mandanna nails the indo-western look in a silk printed cape with antique sequins designed by label Anushree. She paired the cape with a bustier featuring nandi beadwork and ajrakh palazzos. Heavy on prints and colours, the ensemble is perfect for a beach wedding to show off your dance moves. You call always throw on a shawl or quirky bomber jacket if it turns chilly at night.

