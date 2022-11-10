Prithvi Theatre Festival: Akarsh Khurana On His Play The Verdict

Akarsh Khurana’s new play The Verdict is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Barry Reed. Starring Adhaar Khurana, Akash Khurana, Aseem Hattangady and Digvijay Savant among others it tells the tale of a down-and-out lawyer gets a wake-up call when a medical malpractice case comes his way. The director opens up about his play and the relationship with Prithvi Theatre. Excerpts:

1.What can you tell us about the play?

The Verdict is on the face of it a story about a down-and-out lawyer, who encounters a cash-grab of a case which awakens his conscience. But it also tackles pertinent issues like classism, corruption, faith, religion, and the importance of the truth.

2. What has your relationship with Prithvi theatre been like?

I am told that when I was an infant, I spent a lot of time at Prithvi with my parents. I guess it makes sense that it feels like a second home. While Akvarious has been around for 22 years now, our real emergence and coming of age was only in 2007 when we were officially given a date to perform on the Prithvi stage. I think we’ve had a wonderful relationship over the last 15 years. We’ve had great success and reality checks, and that’s what makes the bond even stronger. It helps that is the best venue in the country. And spoils artists rotten.

3. How has the process of adapting the play been for the Indian audiences?

I enjoy adaptation, and do a lot of it. So as usual I have loved the process of making it more relatable.

4. How have you seen the prithvi festival evolve over the years?

Change is inevitable, and of course there has been experimentation and growth. But I do feel like the best thing is that the ethos of the festival has not changed. We may have performed at many festivals, of various scales, but emotionally none is as important as the Prithvi Festival. I think this venue just has a deeper connection with all of us, and a celebration there seems very personal. I think everyone feels like “this is our festival". And I hope it never evolves away from that vibe.

