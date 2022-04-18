Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Easter in Lively Summer Ensemble

Actor Priyanka Chopra had a ‘heavenly’ experience as she celebrated a sun kissed Easter with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. Giving a sneak peek of their first Easter celebration as parents, the much-loved couple took to Instagram to send fans their best wishes by dropping a series of pictures from their lunch date. In the pictures, the lovebirds can be seen striking a pose amid Easter-themed decorations, which truly looked like “heaven". For their sunny outing, the international actress made the fashion statement by sporting an elegant look in a monotone ensemble, while Nick complemented her stylish wife in a trendy printed shirt.

While treating her fans to the glance of her Easter celebration, Priyanka wished all through the caption, and wrote, “Happy Easter from us." In the first picture, Nick can be seen taking a selfie with his lady love. In the next photograph, the beautiful couple can be seen stunningly striking a pose in front of giant bunny ears and Easter eggs in an enthralling garden.

In the location section of the post, Priyanka rightly wrote “Heaven", which clearly defines the beauty of the enchanting garden, filled with colourful flowers. In one of the pictures, the couple enjoyed their lunch date, as they relished delicious Easter-themed dishes. Nick also took to his instagram account and dropped a similar picture, while wishing all his fans and followers.

For her OOTD, the Matrix actress chose a bright yellow crop top and paired it with a midi-length skirt. The sunshine yellow shirt featured front button-up details with closed fancy gold-buttoned cuffs, a midriff-baring hem, and a V neckline. Teaming the chic midriff-revealing dress, the actress chose a flowy midi skirt, which perfectly accentuated her goal-worthy curves, and featured a ribbon tie on the front and silhouette at the end. The actress donned the midi skirt set with minimal accessories, which included dainty gold choker chains, gold hoop earrings, and statement rings. To complete her look, she chose white strappy pumps and a matching colour shoulder bag.

She opened her hair which was styled in beachy waves, and for makeup, she opted for a coral look that included blush pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, shimmery eye shadow, and mascara-adorned lashes. Meanwhile, Nick sported a casual look in a multi pastel colour printed shirt that featured an oversized fitting. The Jumanji actor paired his Polo shirt with navy blue pants, white sneakers, sunglasses, and a watch and completed it with back-swept hair.

