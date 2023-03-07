Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all things chic and fashionable, as they attended Maison Valentino’s Fall 2023 show in Paris. Living the style for the past seven days, Priyanka and Nick have been enjoying their time at the Paris Fashion Week. Now on Monday, the couple seemed to be in a mood to leave a statement on all the critics, as Priyanka and Nick reigned the front row at the Valentino Autumn/Winter 2023 show.

Witnessing the latest creations by Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino—Pier Paolo Piccioli, the actress slipped into a sizzling dress with the hottest neckline from a luxury fashion house. And Nick is the perfect husband who complemented his wife by twinning the print with her ensemble, which also belonged to Valentino. Now, the internet can’t keep calm, as several videos and pictures of the loved couple have taken the internet by storm.

To attend Valentino Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show, the global star was styled by the Celebrity stylist Law Roach, who literally made it impossible for all to take their eyes off Priyanka. Spreading her impeccable fashionable aura, Priyanka won hearts as she marked her presence in a bubblegum pink trench coat atop a hot pink baggy ensemble.

The actress later removed the coat, to make all the heads turn with her asymmetrical flowy dress beneath it. In what seems to be an inspiration from the snake-print design, both Nick and Priyanka’s voguish pick featured a matching print. While Priyanka’s dress etched its place in everyone’s hearts, the ensemble’s sizzling deep plunging V-neckline turned out to be the highlight of the ensemble, along with full-length billowy sleeves.

The actress styled her floor-length and long-collared dress with matching heeled boots from the same fashion house. Priyanka chose to accessorise it with a matching handbag and dainty gold loop earrings. Now, Nick on the other hand equally grabbed the limelight with his slate grey suit atop a black T-shirt and matching trousers. The American singer gave a close-up of his and Priyanka’s footwear, by sharing a picture on his Instagram story.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time Priyanka and Nick slayed the red carpet of an event. During the British Fashion Awards in London in 2021, the couple grabbed all the eyeballs with their dashing avatars.

Exhibiting the Richard Quinn Design at British Fashion Council’s glitzy annual awards, Priyanka marked her attendance as one of the presenters of the evening. Sending her fans into a frenzy, the actress grabbed all the eyeballs with a bright-coloured floral pantsuit. Priyanka gave her look a final touch in style as she donned a trench coat with a trail. Meanwhile, Nick, on the other hand, looked dashing in his black suit atop a red T-shirt and matching shoes.

