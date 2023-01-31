Priyanka Chopra Blingy Avatar Is Inspiration You Need For a Girl’s Party

If you ever need fashion inspiration for a girl’s night out, you can always count on our Desi Girl, aka, Priyanka Chopra. We may know her for her acting chops, but Priyanka’s fashion sense is all about keeping it trendy yet chic. If you take a look at her fashion diaries, you will be convinced that Priyanka knows how to style herself for every occasion.

Recently, the actress served some colourful, blingy and glam style statements for a girl’s party as she joined her celebrity friends Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson at Anastasia Beverly Hills’ 25th-anniversary party on Sunday. And the results are an absolute treat.

Seems like the actress had quite a blast as she posted a few sneak peeks from the party. Priyanka Chopra like always made a head-turning appearance and hogged all the limelight with her outstanding blingy sartorial pick and stunning makeup, which made us go ‘wow’!

Advertisement

She shared a full photo from her walk-in closet on her Instagram story and hands down the actress looks bedazzling in it. Priyanka Chopra played muse for Elie Saab as she picked a purple bling outfit from the designer’s shelves. The ankle-length tulle skirt was adorned with sequins and featured pleats, a flowy silhouette. She teamed it up with a sequin-embellished blouse featuring collar and front buttons and green and pink sequins. She styled the glitzy ensemble with a matching jacket with puffed-up sleeves and loose-fitting, purple stilettos and dazzling accessories to set herself apart from the crowd.

Advertisement

What made her stand out of the crowd was not only her glam and blingy take on the sequins, but also her sensuous yet captivating eye makeup that is all the rage right now, and we can’t wait to try it out.

As she decided to party with top celebrities of Hollywood like Modern Family fame- Sofia Vergara, Dark Angel lead actress Jessica Alba, model Heidi Klum, and Runaway bride actress Rita Wilson, Priyanka Chopra made sure to take the glamour quotient up by a notch. The actress sported flawless and radiant skin and opted for stunning smokey eye makeup. Priyanka applied a subtle smokey eyeshadow, winged blue liner on the eyelids and on the waterline and mascara-laden eyelashes. She opted for feathered eyebrows to draw attention to her eyes and kept her lip shade soft. To keep up with the blingy outfit, she added a highlighter as well, which defined the high points of her face and instantly elevated her look.

What do you think of Priyanka Chopra’s glitzy blingy outfit?

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here