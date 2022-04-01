Priyanka Chopra is Joyous: Madhu Chopra on Daughter Embracing Motherhood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their daughter at the end of January, leaving fans across the globe stunned. Sharing that they welcomed their first baby via surrogacy, the two have kept a low profile since then, which is understandable. Chopra and Jonas have not shared their daughter’s name yet or anything about her life publicly. On March 31, during a live session with ETimes, Priyanka’s mother and cosmetologist Madhu Chopra spilled the beans on the actor being a new mommy and embracing motherhood.

Madhu revealed that she hasn’t yet met the little one yet but she is always thinking about her. “I don’t even remember Priyanka and my son anymore. All I think about is the little one," she said. On being asked about how Priyanka has been settling into motherhood, Madhu stated that the actor is happy on making a new addition to their family.

She said that while her daughter stays in LA, and she is here in India - she hasn’t got the time to visit her. However, Madhu mentioned, “We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now."

Madhu shared that once she goes to meet her only then she will be able to answer better. While PC is embracing motherhood, settling down, balancing her work and professional life, her mother is simply excited about becoming a grandmother. She said that she had been waiting for something like this to happen for a long time now. Calling it “joyful", Madhu added that she won’t be able to express how her heart goes, she cannot conceal her happiness.

During the interaction, Madhu spoke about how she encouraged Priyanka when she wanted to quit the pageant, as she couldn’t bag any award in the small events. However, Madhu continued to support her in every way, and the rest is history. Priyanka brought home the prestigious title of Miss World in 2000, following which she entered the film and entertainment industry.

