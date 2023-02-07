Priyanka Chopra is off to snowy white Aspen, Colorado, to spend some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and their friends. The actress shared a string of photos from her skiing trip that show her slaying it at the slopes. The first two pictures show Priyanka posing for the camera while holding a stroller, while the third one is a selfie with her friends. The Quantico actress picked chequered sportswear, pairing it with black sunglasses and cherry lipstick to complete the look.

Priyanka Chopra’s white base outfit has red and blue hues making a check-print design. The full-length sleeves feature puffed shoulders, a hoodie on the back, side pockets, and a figure-hugging design. The hems and cuffs are tightened to enhance the look. Apart from the tinted sunglasses, a diamond ring is the only other accessory she can be seen wearing. Priyanka is seen flaunting open side-parted waves, well-done brows, blushed cheeks, and a light eyeshadow. She captioned the post, “Creating Perfect Moments every day."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her enjoying a lovely night with Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba and Heidi Klum. Priyanka mingled with a slew of Hollywood celebrities as they gathered to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills, an American cosmetics company. Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, and Oprah Winfrey attended the gala dinner hosted by businesswoman Anastasia Soare.

For the occasion, Priyanka Chopra chose a look from the Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection by designer Elie Saab. Her outfit included a matching oversized bomber jacket and a tulle midi dress with floral embroidery and purple, blue, and green sequin embellishments.

She maintained a glam makeup look by using dark eyeshadows, kohl-lined eyes, and rich mauve lipstick. Priyanka went for a glam look by using dark eyeshadows, kohl-lined eyes, and rich mauve lipstick. The actress shared several pictures and videos from the fun even on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse’s Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Russell Tovey. The project is currently in its post-production and is expected to release on May 12, 2023.

