Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning in Blue Chikankari Pant-Suit; See Pics

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has time and again impressed her fans with her sartorial choices and remarkable fashion style. The actress visited India recently to promote her hair care brand Anomaly. At work, the actress wore a classic clothing piece that made her stand out. For one of the occasions, Priyanka wore a blue chikankari pantsuit that made her look like a boss.

The handcrafted chikankari pantsuit can be a perfect addition to your closet as it combines modern woman’s comfort with the traditional style statement. Priyanka’s stylist posted her picture on her Instagram handle. While sharing it on social media, Ami Patel captioned it, “Priyanka Chopra in a custom handcrafted chikankari pantsuit by Anjul Bhandari for a UNICEF meet in Lucknow last week #wheninlucknow #wearchikankari #stylebyAMI."

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the picture on her social media, several fans started showering love in the comments section. One user wrote, “Love love loved all her looks for her India visit! She’s truly gorgeous." Another commented, “Omg loved it."

During her India visit, the fashion diva left her fans in awe as she made one after other stylish appearance. She wore a blue chikankari pant-suit and teamed it up with her white stylish strappy block heels for a UNICEF meet in Lucknow last week. Priyanka kept her tresses open. While for makeup, the actress wore minimal makeup for a subtle vibe.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Is the Ultimate Boss Babe in This ₹96K Worth Bralette and Pantsuit

With this classic ensemble, Priyanka Chopra shows us how to ace a pant-suit look. Her ensemble features a notch lapel collar, full-length sleeves, an open front, and a comfortable look. She completed her look with a matching crop top. The ensemble perfectly fits her body type and makes her look beautiful yet elegant.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here