Probiotic Supplements For Vaginal Health May Not Be The Solution

Probiotics are touted to be beneficial for your digestive health, however, recently vaginal probiotic supplements have also made their way to the wellness industry. These supplements promise to introduce live microorganisms into your vagina to improve its health. A vagina, like the digestive tract, is teeming with beneficial bacteria and other microorganisms. It is reported that more than 50 different species of tiny organisms called microbes live inside the vagina. Many of these microbes are identified as a type of bacteria called lactobacilli.

And some common gynaecological conditions are thought to be caused by an imbalance of bacteria inside the vagina. According to Healthline, a vaginal imbalance may also increase your chances of a urinary tract infection (UTI). These bacteria keep the vagina free of infection. But a recent Harvard Education blog points out that probiotic supplements may not be as effective as they claim to be. Dr Caroline Mitchell, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynaecology, and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School mentioned in the latest blog that there is almost no evidence the supplements have benefits for vaginal health. “The studies are mostly poorly done and don’t adhere to rigorous reporting standards, even if they are randomised trials," said Mitchell.

Advertisement

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/should-you-use-probiotics-for-your-vagina-2019122718592

Mitchell also informed that when women seek probiotic supplements, they do it in an attempt to ease discomfort caused by two of them, bacterial vaginosis and yeast infection. Bacterial vaginosis is the most common vaginal infection in women at a young age. The condition is associated with an overgrowth of harmful microorganisms, such as Gardnerella vaginalis or Prevotella, which outnumber healthier types of vaginal bacteria, including a common organism called Lactobacillus.

Mitchell says that the only proven treatments for bacterial vaginosis and yeast infection are antibiotic or antifungal treatments and not probiotic supplements.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. Kindly get in touch with a medical expert for any queries or best treatment.)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here