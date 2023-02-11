Home » News » Lifestyle » Promise Day 2023: Unique Ideas to Celebrate 5th Day of Valentine's Week with Your Partner

Happy Promise Day 2023: From 'I'll support you' to 'I'll never hurt you', there are endless promises you can make to your partner

February 11, 2023

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 07:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Promise Day 2023: If you have a hard time communicating your feelings, this is the day to pour your heart out.
HAPPY PROMISE DAY 2023: During Valentine’s week, the fifth day is celebrated as Promise Day. It is a day to express affection towards your partner and promise them to be there in all ups and downs. If you have a hard time communicating your feelings, this is the day to pour your heart out. From ‘I’ll support you’ to ‘I’ll never hurt you’, there are endless promises you can make to your partner. To make this day more memorable for your loved one, here are a few ideas you must go through.

  1. Promise rings
    You can buy promise rings and totally win your partner’s heart. These rings make for a great romantic statement and show your commitment to your loved one. It signifies a meaningful and serious gesture. You can get the rings engraved with the date you both met for the first time. Add in a heartfelt note about why you thought of the ring as an apt gift.
  2. Matching Tattoos
    Only if you both are sure, you can get yourselves a matching tattoo. It’s definitely a great idea, which includes love and a little bit of pain. The matching tattoo can signify something special, maybe a word, a symbol, or a date which you would love to get inked on your skin. Remember to do this only if you both agree. It should be after all a memorable experience for you both.
  3. Write down your promises
    It’s a day that celebrates promises, which means you need to make one or more. Whether it is pledging that you will be a better listener, helping out more with household chores, or watching more of their favourites movie, write these down. Make simple and meaningful promises that would actually mean a lot to them.
  4. Make a short video
    How can you show that you truly cherish this person in your life? Well, you can make a video montage. Collect all your special photos and videos and add some romantic music, or a voiceover describing each moment. Your sincere efforts will touch your partner’s heart.
  5. Flowers
    Flowers may seem simple, but they often symbolize various feelings. Make a bouquet of flowers that your partner might like, and add a small note describing what promise each flower denotes. The sweet fragrance, words of commitment, and thoughtful acts are what will make your partner love you more.

first published: February 11, 2023, 07:25 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 07:25 IST
