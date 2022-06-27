Prone Is The Best Sleeping Position For Covid-19 Cough, Say Studies

Covid-19 saps all energy out of the body, and it takes a lot to recover from the disease. One can experience signs or episodes of dry cough in the process of recovery. It is because out of the variety of symptoms that the multiple variants of Covid-19 display cough is the dominant one.

The condition in some cases worsens to a point where the cough is hindering one’s sleep. This can cause another set of problems and trigger issues that work negatively on the body. Hitting two birds with one stone are some sleeping positions that not only help you sleep but also give relief from the cough, while you’re at it.

Prone positions come into the discussion the first when you talk about cough-relieving sleeping positions. As per research published in the National Library of Medicine, sleeping in a prone position (sleeping on your stomach) helps the lungs expand better. This expansion can aid the removal of fluid building up in the lungs. In addition, it keeps the respiratory system more ventilated.

Prone position acts as base to various versions of sleeping positions that can help you get better from the lingering post-COVID cough. These versions include lying on your stomach with hands beneath the chest, lying on your stomach with another pillow underneath pelvis or abdomen for support, among others.

It is also advised that when in bed and not sleeping, you should lie on your side and avoid lying on your back. It is believed that lying on the back causes the mucus to accumulate in the throat area.

Dry cough can also be treated by other consumable remedies such as honey, ginger and tulsi leaves which help greatly for wet cough. You should try avoiding these remedies in case you are suffering from a dry cough.

