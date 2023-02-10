The use of almond oil is very common for our skin and hair care regime. Almonds are rich in Vitamin E and they are a good source of copper, magnesium and phosphorus. It acts as a powerful moisturiser and is very effective massage oil. Almond oil can be used on the face to cleanse the skin. The concentration of Vitamin E found in almond oil helps protect the skin from sunlight damage, ageing signs, face scars and fine lines appearing on the face. Almonds are also rich in Vitamin B7 which helps to keep hair strong and healthy, protecting it from sun damage. It can be used in scalp treatment. Applying a few drops of almond oil will protect our hair from dryness and split ends.

Although many times fake, adulterated and impure almond oil products are found in markets. However, you can identify the real and fake ones with some easy tips and tricks at home.

Taste a bit

By tasting a little amount of almond oil, you can identify whether it is real or fake. Let us tell you that sweet almond oil is used in many beauty products. On the other hand, bitter almond oil is used for massage therapies. However, if the taste of almond oil is too bitter, the oil is fake.

Use GC MS Method

To test the quality of almond oil, you can take the help of GC MS i.e. Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometer. GC MS machines are available in markets. Using this you can check the purity of almond oil in minutes.

Store in a refrigerator

You can try the freezing method to test the purity of almond oil. For this, pour almond oil into a transparent glass and keep it in the fridge for half an hour. The real pure almond oil will start solidifying. Whereas, if the oil is adulterated or fake, it will not solidify and the layers of adulterated oil will also be visible.

Check the oil by boiling

You can take the help of a boiling test to check the purity of almond oil. In this case, put almond oil in a pan and heat it. Due to this, adulterated or fake oil will start boiling easily like water. While using almond oil in cooking, pure almond oil floats on top of the food dish.

