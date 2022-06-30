Puri to Jeypore, The Must-Visit Tourist Places of Odisha

When we all think about Odisha, the first thing that comes to our mind is Jagannath Dham. The Rath Yatra of 2022 will start on Friday, July 1, and lakhs of tourists will visit the temple town to enjoy this wonderful journey. If you are also thinking of going to Odisha, we got you covered here.

Its beautiful beaches, hundreds of scenic temples, and historical places are very popular all over India and attract a lot of tourists. If you want to explore other places of interest in Odisha, here they are.

Advertisement

Puri: Puri is situated just 60 kilometres away from the capital. If you are thinking of spending time near a sea place, Puri is the place to be. It is considered important for the Char Dham Yatra. The Puri Beach, Puri Jagannath Temple, Chilka Lake, Bird Sanctuary, and Gundicha Temple are the main attractions here.

Cuttack: Cuttack is one of the vintage cities and popular tourist places in Odisha. It is located on the tip of the Mahanadi river delta. This state is known for many ancient pilgrim centres, forts, museums, and lakes. Moreover, this place also has a local handicraft market. It is also known as the second-largest city in the state and tops the list of places to visit in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar means the city of temples. It is famous for its history, heritage, and urbanisation. Apart from this, the wildlife sanctuaries, caves, Dhauli Hills, Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, Ratnagiri Buddhist Excavation, Bindu Sarovar, and Nandan Kanan Zoological Park are the main attractions here.

Konark Temple: Konarak Temple is one of the seven wonders of India, and it offers an amazing view. The ancient carvings here are phenomenal. Apart from the temples and beaches, you can also visit the archaeological museum here. Let us tell you that this temple is also included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Advertisement

Jeypore: Jeypore is the best tourist place in Odisha for nature lovers. It is known for its amazing views. Tourists from all over the country flock to see the Gupteshwar Caves, Sunabeda, Devmali, Duduma Falls, Jagannath Sagar, Elephant Stone, Kolab Falls, etc.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.