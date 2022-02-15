Purnima Vrat 2022: Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance

Purnima Vrat in the month of February this year is being observed on February 16, Wednesday. Since it falls in the month of Magha, it is commonly referred to as Magha Purnima. For people who observe the Magha Purnima Vrat, here’s everything that you need to know about its date, timings, rituals and significance:

Purnima Vrat: Date and timings

>Magha Purnima Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

>Purnima Tithi Begins: 9:42 pm on Feb 15, 2022

>Purnima Tithi Ends: 10:25 pm on Feb 16, 2022

Purnima Vrat: Rituals and Significance

Magha Purnima (also known as Maghi Purnima) is considered one of the auspicious days according to the Hindu customs, and people take a holy dip in the sacred Ganges on this occasion. This dip is said to hold tremendous significance according to the ancient Hindu religious scriptures. The entire month of Magha is believed to be extremely auspicious and is ideal for charity.

As a part of the holy ritual, people follow austerity and offer alms, donate cow/s and perform ‘homa’. Though these activities are followed by many in various parts of India, it is at Prayag (which is the confluence point of the river Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati) that these rituals are adhered to in all its glory.

This Magha Purnima Vrat is observed on the last day of the Magha month as it is believed to be the most important day.

Bathing, fasting, chanting, and donating on this day are said to be very beneficial. According to the Hindu Panchang, the day derives its special spiritual significance from the fact that doing any charitable work on this day proves virtuous. It helps wash away all sins of the present and past life. The reason being, it is on this day that deities descend from their heavenly abode and spend some time on the banks of the holy Ganges, as per the Hindu mythology.

Purnima Vrat: Celebrations

Usually, devotees offer ‘arghya’ to the Sun god and chant Surya Mantra. They also offer sesame and black sesame seeds. People also worship Vishnu or Hanuman to seek freedom from troubles.

It also marks Lalita Jayanti which is the birth anniversary of Goddess Lalita. Devotees of goddess Shakti perform puja to seek blessings of Devi who is associated with the Pancha Mahabhutas or five elements.

