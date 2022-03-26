Purple Day 2022: All You Need to Know About the Day for Epilepsy

March 26 is observed as Purple Day for epilepsy across the world. The day is observed to increase the awareness about epilepsy and to eliminate any myths or fears related to this neurological disorder. While most of us have a vague understanding of what epilepsy is, not many of us are fully aware of this neurological disorder. Epilepsy is a disorder in which the nerve cell activity of the brain is disturbed, which then causes seizures. Epilepsy is very common in India and according to Mayo Clinic, more than 1 million cases of epilepsy are reported in India.

Purple Day for epilepsy is also observed to banish the social stigmas which are inflicted upon individuals who are suffering from epilepsy. On the occasion of Purple Day for Epilepsy, supporters come out in large numbers wearing a purple-coloured item of clothing to express solidarity and in ending the social stigmas.

On the occasion of Purple Day for Epilepsy, here are some things which you should know about this day:

Purple Day: History

Purple Day first came into existence when Cassidy Megan from Canada’s Nova Scotia held the first event for epilepsy awareness on 26 March 2008. Cassidy Megan was motivated by her own journey and struggles of dealing with epilepsy. Soon after the need for spreading awareness regarding this common neurological disorder was realised.

Purple Day: Significance

Purple Day is celebrated annually to spread awareness about the common neurological disorder and to dispel common myths and fears. The day is also important to attract the much-needed attention of individuals towards epilepsy. Individuals suffering from epilepsy are often looked down upon and have social stigmas attached to them. By celebrating Purple Day and raising awareness, those social stigmas can finally be laid to rest.

Purple Day Facts

● There are 40 different types of seizures that have been identified as of now. However, not all of these 40 seizures have convulsions or jerks, there are some which are classified as vacant and a person seems to be in a confused state.

● Even though epilepsy presents itself after a brain injury or a stroke, trauma or some other incident, in 50% of the cases, the reason for epilepsy remains unknown.

