Pushups – That’s All You Have To Do To Take A Selfie With Milind Soman

Actor-model Milind Soman is a fitness freak. He goes on runs and walks around the country covering hundreds of kilometers and participates in various marathons. The actor-model never misses a chance to urge people to include workouts, yoga, or any form of physical exercise in their daily routine. He shares his fitness journey and mantras on Instagram which is an inspiration for those who wish to venture on a journey to be fit and active. Whenever the actor steps out for a shoot or even for his regular running, there are a number of fans who want to take a selfie with the actor. Using this as an opportunity to promote fitness, Soman had implemented a simple rule for people who wish to take a selfie with the actor. What is this rule?

The actor recently revealed that he puts a condition on people who ask him for a selfie, which is that the fans have to do pushups! Soman shared a compilation of videos and pictures, wherein the fans are seen doing pushups while he keeps a watch on them. Posting the snaps, Soman wrote that since the beginning of the selfie era, he has a rule that he doesn’t take a selfie with a person if they don’t do pushups.

Explaining the reason behind his condition, Soman said that the original reason was to dissuade them from taking the picture, but he eventually realised that people were happy to take up the challenge. “Almost everyone was willing to take up the challenge of this simple and most basic exercise," he wrote.

In the caption, he stated that the number of pushups in exchange for a selfie varies for men and women. “Minimum of 10 for girls and 20 for guys. I decided on 20 pushups because that’s what my mother could do at age 80," Soman said.

Soman often shares videos of his mother skipping and doing other exercises.

