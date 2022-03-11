Qualities That Make Watermelon a Summer Fruit

With a lip-smacking taste and having a distinct juicy, sweet and refreshing quality to it, watermelons are synonymous with summertime. Basking in the sun while holding a slice of watermelon in your hand is all you need to fight the scorching heat of the sun.

Watermelons are considered best for summers as they have nearly 92% water content in them and keep us hydrated. However, apart from this, the fruit also has a range of other benefits which help our body in dealing with issues that accompany hot weather.

From keeping you cool to maintaining your heart health, let us look at some of the benefits of consuming watermelons in summer.

Boosts immunity



One serving of watermelon is believed to contain approximately 16% of your daily requirement of vitamin C. According to experts, vitamin C facilitates the production of white blood cells in the body which are essential for fighting various infections. As one is likely to catch cold in summers, consuming watermelon can be a delicious way to build immunity.



Physical performance



Instead of having a scoop of watermelon-flavoured supplement pre-workout, one can even opt for a slice of watermelon before going for some exercise. The fruit is a great source of citrulline which is a nonessential alpha-amino acid responsible for enhancing utilization of essential amino acids during physical activities. Moreover, if consumed after workout, watermelon also helps in the recovery of muscles and increases growth hormone levels in the body.

Heart health



Watermelons are also loaded with antioxidants, especially lycopene. This antioxidant is considered to be effective in marinating cardiovascular health. In addition, lycopene acts as a vasodilator and improves blood flow in the body. Experts also believe that watermelon has shown results in reducing bad cholesterol levels.

Eye health



Having a combination of nutrients like beta-carotene, lutein, vitamin C and zeaxanthin, consuming watermelon can even help you take good care of your eyes. The fruit is also believed to be effective in preventing macular degeneration of eye and keeping several eye illnesses like glaucoma and drying up of optic nerves and eyes at bay.



Flushing toxins



Watermelons have an adequate quantity of minerals like calcium and potassium which can help in flushing out toxins from your body. Moreover, it also helps in lowering down the levels of uric acid in the blood and prevents renal calculi formation. It works as a natural diuretic and maintains a healthy flow of urine without putting undue strain on the body.

