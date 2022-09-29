Queen Elizabeth II’s stylist Angela Kelly Reveals Her Secret Wish

Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest reigning monarch, passed away on September 8, 2022. She was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As the rest of the world continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death, her personal staff, particularly her dresser, has yet to accept the loss. Angela Kelly, Queen Elizabeth II’s stylist, recently shared never-before-seen photos of the Queen and made a revelation of her secret wish.

Mary Angela Kelly, a British fashion designer, has served as Queen Elizabeth II’s personal assistant and senior dresser since 2002. Her official responsibilities as a personal assistant, advisor and curator allowed her to take care of Her Majesty The Queen’s jewellery, insignias, and clothing.

Advertisement

According to Elle.com, Kelly recently shared information on an unforgettable encounter she had with the late Queen. She revealed that many years ago, her Majesty revealed something to her, a secret wish she had for a long time. She added that, throughout The Queen’s reign, she has been photographed in a variety of formal settings. However, the Queen desired to be photographed more casually, with the freedom, for example, to pose with her hands in her pockets.

Kelly claims that photographer Barry Jeffery was assigned the job at the time, but Queen Elizabeth interrupted him when he started to describe how the shoot would go about. Her Majesty took her place in front of the camera and began striking a number of poses, slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and placing them on her hips to mimic the stances of a professional model. Kelly continued, saying she was “a natural."

https://twitter.com/thewales_news/status/1571478320218509314

Advertisement

Kelly went on to say that a series of photos were taken, but the more candid shots, which show the Queen with a rare ear-to-ear smile, were not immediately released due to advice from Royal Collection members. She revealed that they believed the more candid photographs would bring the monarchy down and thus were inappropriate for the general public. She concluded by saying she had no idea why they would have thought that.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here