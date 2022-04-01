Quench Your Thirst With Healthy Sugarcane Juice This Summer, Read About Its Benefits Here

Summer is here and during the season, nothing could be more satisfying than drinking cold water or cold beverage. While that can quench your thirst for the time being and might taste amazing, you must know that in the form of an aerated drink you are just consuming flavourful sugar water. Wondering what is the substitute, as water has no taste.

Undeniably, water is an elixir for our overall health, but it doesn’t satisfy our thirst always. You have landed at a perfect spot because we bring you a perfect solution for the replacement of aerated drink and that is sugarcane juice, which is also known as ‘ganne ka ras.’

Most of us have seen several juice stalls, selling sugarcane juice at every corner, but we hardly paid attention to it because we rarely knew the benefits. So, let us tell you that this delicious juice come loaded with myriad health benefits. Yes, you heard that right. Even fitness enthusiast and Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar believes that sugarcane juice is the perfect replacement for any aerated drink, as she recently posted a picture of herself on Instagram, where she is standing near a juice stall. She wrote, “Sugarcane juice rock". Take a look at it here:

So let’s dive into the health benefits of sugarcane juice:

Source of instant energy

It is the best way to instantly energise yourself and ensure that you don’t experience dehydration during rising temperatures and scorching heat. Just consume one glass a day and you are good to go.

Diuretic in nature

Hardly any expert informed us that sugarcane juice drives away infections. People who struggle with urinary tract infection and burning sensation while passing urine must include this in their routine.

Amazing for skin

As the sugarcane juice is loaded with antioxidants, magnesium, iron, and other electrolytes, it increases immunity and blood flow in the body, it can aid in reducing acne blemishes, and signs of aging from your skin.

