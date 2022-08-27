Quick, Easy and PCOS-Friendly Snack Options You Must Try

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), often termed a lifestyle disease, is a hormonal disorder that affects many women across the world. In simpler terms, PCOS is a condition where a woman experiences irregular menstrual periods. Although regular physical activity, healthy sleep patterns, and an appropriate diet can help cure PCOS in some cases, it is advisable to seek professional help for better treatment. One who suffers from PCOS may experience irregular or no periods, menstrual pain, cysts, hormone disorders, low sex drive, anxiety, stress and other symptoms. As mentioned above, while it is recommended to consult a medical expert, these food combinations and snack ideas may help you in the process.

Take a look at this list of curated, PCOS-friendly snack options.

Berry or fruit smoothie- If you’re a working professional who barely has time to grab breakfast in the morning, this recipe is perfect for you. Berry or fruit smoothie is a great source of fibre and is packed with antioxidants and nutrients. To make a berry smoothie, you will need 1 cup of unsweetened almond milk or yoghurt, 2 tsp chia seeds, 1 tbsp almond butter, 30g of plant-based protein, 1 cup of strawberries, and a handful of almonds to add extra crunch. Mix it all in a blender and enjoy.

Boiled eggs but make it interesting- Eggs are a dense source of nutrients and can work as a great pick-me-up during the day. Boil your eggs according to any consistency you like and munch on them with a dash of garlic salt and paprika for the instant hit of spice.

Acai or smoothie bowls- If you’re craving chocolate, this PCOS-friendly cacao smoothie bowl is just what you need! It’s a great source of fibre, and a great way to start your day. Full of nutrients such as magnesium from bananas, it is made by blending 1 cup of almond or coconut milk, 1 frozen banana, 2 tsp cacao powder, 2 tsp LSA, 2 tsp chia seeds, and 30g of plant-based protein. Add a handful of ice to thicken.

(Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. We strongly recommend you seek professional help.)

