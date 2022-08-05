Quick and Delish Chocolate Cake Recipes for This Rakhi

Every weekend, festive day, or celebration is an ideal opportunity for you to spoil your loved ones with some amazing goodies as family celebrates the sacred link between parents and children as well as a brother and sister. What could possibly be a better gift than treating your family to some delectable cakes? Additionally, if you prepare the cake yourself and include some of your love and care for your loved ones, the cake will unquestionably become the best cake in the entire world. Put on your chef’s hat and prepare a delectable cake for your brother for the Raksha Bandhan festival if you are running out of ideas for what to purchase your significant other for an anniversary or are a bit short on cash. For your loved ones, Chef Ashita Baijal, Owner of Me:ette Atelier and Patisserie, has introduced two delectable cake recipes.

Mud Cake

Everyone likes chocolate. This decadent chocolate mud cake is sure to wow your family. This is the ideal celebration cake since it is the creamiest, softest, and richest in chocolate.

Ingredients for Mud Cake

Butter: 660gm

Dark chocolate: 660gm

Coffee: 70

Water: 480

Flour:750

Cocoa powder: 150

Baking soda: 5

Sugar: 1200

Egg: 600

Oil: 300

Buttermilk: 300

Baking powder: 25

Method:

Taking all the dry ingredients—flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and coffee—is the first step. To prevent lumps, sieve each of these dry ingredients separately.

Using a paddle attachment, combine all the dry ingredients for roughly 2 minutes. To guarantee a smoother combination, keep your mixing speed at medium.

Blend the buttermilk, sugar, oil, and egg in a bowl. You must make sure that all of these components combine well.

Melt the butter, then take the butter and the dark chocolate out one at a time. Then, combine these two components to create ganache for your cake.

Now fill your paddle attachment with butter and chocolate ganache. Whip them for a few seconds at low to medium speed.

To the batter mentioned above, add the sugar, egg, oil, and buttermilk from your prepared bowl.

Then, add some coffee powder to some warm water and combine it with the batter.

Put this batter in the pan and bake it for 30 to 40 minutes in a preheated oven at 180°C.

The delicious and really easy mud cake is now ready to be eaten. For some additional flavour, you can put some whipped cream or ice cream on top.

No Bake Oreo Cheesecake

Who doesn’t adore Oreos and cheese? Just think of combining these two delectable ingredients to create a cake without ever baking it. It certainly sounds fantastic. There are less ingredients needed and it’s fairly simple to prepare no bake oreo cheesecake. This weekend, serve your family this delicious recipe to win their love.

Ingredients for No bake Oreo cheesecake

2 packets of Oreo: vanilla or chocolate as per your preference

Cream cheese:100gm

Whipping cream:250 ml

Vanilla extract:¼ tablespoon

Melted butter: 2 tablespoons

Caster sugar: 3 tablespoons

Method:

In a sizable mixing bowl, place one bag of Oreos. Start gently crushing the Oreos with the end of a spatula or other readily available object.

Add melted butter to the Oreos that have been crushed. Till they form a batter, stir them thoroughly. Now, using a spatula, spread this mixture evenly across a pan. Flatten the mixture’s top as well.

Put whipping cream in a bowl and refrigerate. Blend it in a blender to achieve a fluffy consistency. The whipped cream’s volume will likewise grow. Once finished, store it in the fridge.

Add the cream cheese, caster sugar, and vanilla essence to another bowl. Continue blending them until you obtain a lump-free, smooth mixture.

Beat all of these ingredients together after adding the whipped cream to the mixture. At this point, you can continue to add Oreo cookies to the mixture. Before adding, divide them into two halves, and then thoroughly combine them.

Now, spread the oreo cookie batter with this cream cheese and whipped cream mixture. With a spatula, spread this mixture over the pan and gently press it down.

Finally, after 3 to 4 hours in the fridge, your “no bake oreo cheesecake" is ready.

This weekend, try these two simple, hassle-free, and delicious cake recipes!

