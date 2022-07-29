Quick Tips to Keep Your Hair Damage-free From Chlorine After Swimming

Swimming is a fun workout. However, we often see swimmers complaining about dry and hair breakage due to the water. The chlorine present in the water can dry out the natural colour of hair, leaving it golden and lifeless. Chlorinated water eliminates the natural oils present in the hair and scalp, which leads to hair breakage and loss.

Here’s an easy and effective hair care routine for swimmers, who spent long hours in the pool

As per a report by Style Craze, it is of utmost importance to apply oil to the hair before swimming. Oiling in chlorinated water acts as a protective layer for the hair so that water does not get into the hair cuticles and the hair can be protected from damage to a great extent. For this, coconut and olive oil can be used.

Wear a swimming cap – It is very important to wear a cap while swimming, as it covers the entire head and protects the hair from chlorine, which causes less damage to the hair than chlorine. Remember to tie your hair properly before wearing the swimming cap.

After swimming, immediately wash your hair with clean water. So that chlorine can get out of the hair quickly. After swimming, wash your hair with anti-chlorine and mild shampoo by massaging it in a circular motion. Post shampoo, don’t forget to use conditioner. Let your hair dry and apply oil serum and detangle the hair with light hands.

