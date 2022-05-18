Quinoa for Weight Loss: How the Superfood Helps in Shedding Kilos

People are becoming increasingly concerned about their health in today’s world. Many of us are always looking for a one-stop solution to dietary habits and food selection. Quinoa, also known as the “mother of all grains," has grown in popularity in recent years. People prefer eating these edible seeds for weight loss because they are high in fibre, plant-based protein, and, most importantly, gluten-free. According to a 2017 study, eating 50 g of quinoa daily can lower triglycerides and the risk of metabolic diseases in obese people.

Quinoa is a seed, not a grain, but it is considered a whole grain nutritionally. One cup of cooked quinoa has 222 calories, 8.14 grams of protein, 5.18 grams of fibre, 3.55 grams of fat, and 39.4 grams of carbohydrates.

Let us now look at why quinoa is an excellent weight-loss food. Here are five reasons why quinoa can help you lose weight:

Vitamins: Quinoa seeds contain eight essential amino acids and vitamins like magnesium and calcium. Quinoa also contains a lot of iron and vitamin B12. Iron and vitamin B12 are both required for energy production and weight loss.

Low in calories: Quinoa has a low-calorie count. With quinoa, you don’t have to worry about overeating. Quinoa can be combined with salad or vegetables and beans to make a low-calorie meal.

Rich-fibre diet: Quinoa is widely regarded as one of the best fibre-rich grains. So, quinoa may be the best fit for your weight loss diet plan if you’re looking for something high in fibre.

Gluten-free: Quinoa is gluten-free and is an excellent choice for increasing your diet’s nutritional and antioxidant value. People who prefer a gluten-free diet can use quinoa as an alternative.

Low Glycemic Index: The glycemic index measures how carbohydrates affect blood glucose levels. Quinoa has a low glycemic index of 35, which means it is safe for diabetics and will not cause blood sugar spikes.

Including quinoa in your diet is a must if you want a natural source of weight loss management.

