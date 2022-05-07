Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts and Messages That Celebrate the Great Poet

RABINDRANATH TAGORE JAYANTI 2022: Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, and even after his death, is widely regarded as one of the world’s most prolific poets and cultural icons. Today is Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the legendary writer.

In 1913, he became the first Asian and the first non-European to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. His broad knowledge and profound understanding of life fascinated everyone. Tagore, who had the remarkable history of having written the national anthems of two nations, India and Bangladesh, and inspiring the national anthem of Sri Lanka, is still remembered fondly in many nations around the globe.

To commemorate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, let’s read his words of wisdom. So, let’s have a look at some quotes, messages and thoughts shared by the legend:

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark"

“Facts are many, but the truth is one"

“Depth of friendship does not depend on length of acquaintance"

“Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom"

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it"

“Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come"

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough"

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf"

“By plucking her petals you do not gather the beauty of the flower"

“If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or i’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present"

“We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us"

“Love is an endless mystery, because there is no reasonable cause that could explain it"

