Radhika Merchant Exudes Grace and Elegance in Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Gold Silk Tissue Ghagra

Radhika Merchant, an epitome of grace and elegance looked absolutely majestic at her engagement ceremony. Dressed like royalty, Radhika Merchant who got engaged to Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, on January 19th, was welcomed with open arms at the Gol Dhana ceremony hosted at Antilla, the residence of the Ambanis.

Calling her a ‘Divine Diva’, couturiers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrated her grace and beauty in a gold silk ghagra. “Radhika Merchant is the very standard of graceful beauty in custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla," expressed the designer duo, on Instagram.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla who are known for celebrating India’s rich crafts in their designs, designed Radhika’s outfit with the finest embroidery. Describing the opulent piece of art adorned by the newest Ambani family member, the duo further added, “She exudes romance and ultimate elegance in a gold silk tissue ghagra hand-embroidered in the finest zardozi work using gold zari, crystals and resham. A hand-made naqshi border adds to its beauty. A fully hand-embroidered nude silk tulle blouse and dupatta provide the final flourish."

Highlighting her gold ensemble, were the precious diamond jewellery she wore for the ceremony. The kamarbandh, necklace, earrings and maang tika added to her overall look. Radhika Merchant’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Shaan Muttathil, who even though kept the makeup minimal, it did give her face the perfect glow. Her hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde.

The beautiful lehenga was draped by Bollywood’s favourite drape artist Dolly Jain. Dolly who has draped stars such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and is known for her unique draping style, called Radhika’s golden glow ‘Spectacular’. She gave the dupatta, lehenga and blouse, limelight in equal measure with this classic hands free drape.

Radhika who was all smiles at the Gol Dhana ceremony, posed for the paparazzi along with Anant Ambani, who looked stylish in a navy blue kurta set paired with a koti with gold motifs.

On January 17th, at the mehendi ceremony Radhika looked blissful in a pink lehenga set. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Radhika Merchant ensembles featured a custom-made multi-colour resham lehenga embroidered with floral booties and mirrors. Being her graceful self, Radhika twirled and looked happy in her pictures which were clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Keeping her makeup minimal while highlighting her gorgeous face, Radhika’s makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Arti Nayar. She completed her look with a fish-tail braid decorated with flowers.

