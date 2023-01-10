Rafting To Bungee Jumping; A Checklist Of Adventure Sports In Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is one of the most popular adventure sports destinations in the country. The state, known as Dev Bhoomi for its network of pilgrimage sites, attracts both domestic and international visitors every year. The region is also known as a trekker’s paradise due to its distinctive geographical variety, natural abundance, deep gorges, and bubbling rivers, Uttarakhand provides sports enthusiasts with numerous opportunities to get their adrenaline racing. Adventure sports including paragliding, skiing, white-water rafting, mountaineering, trekking, and more are available in Uttarakhand. In recent years tourism in Uttarakhand has seen a hike mainly due to the popularity of winter sports.

Here’s a list of adventure sports you can try while you are in Uttarakhand.

Trekking

Uttarakhand, which has some of the most breathtaking peaks and mountain trails with varied degrees of difficulty, can provide the best trekking experience. The best time to go on a trek is between April to October when the snow cover is less. Some of the popular trek routes are Bedni Bugyal, Kauri Pass, Dodital, Roop Kund, Hem Kund – Valley of Flowers, and Kedarkantha to name a few. Costs may vary depending on the duration of the trek. weekend treks cost as low as 3000 rupees per person. Remember to carry your camping gear, hiking shoes, water bottles, packaged food, etc.

Paragliding

Uttarakhand provides plenty of opportunities for paragliding for those wanting the rush of flight, despite not being one of India’s most well-known paragliding destinations. Some of the popular paragliding sites are Bir-Billing, Manali, Mukteshwar, and Ranikhet. The average cost is Rs 1500 per person however, this may vary depending on the location.

Skiing

Skiing calls for an outpouring of passion and energy to glide over enormous snowy plains. Auli in Uttarakhand is one of the best places to ski in India thanks to its nearly perfect snow line and mountainous terrain. There are courses offered in Uttarakhand. All you need is to carry your Ski gear, shoes, equipment etc.

White-Water Rafting

White water rafting in the raging rapids of the Ganges and Tons rivers in Uttarakhand is arguably the most popular adventure sport in Rishikesh today. Tourists and adventure seekers from all over the world travel to Uttarakhand for river rafting in India.

Bungee Jumping

Bungee jumping is the originator of all adventure sports. Rishikesh is among the top locations in India for bungee jumping. The highest Bungy in India is Jumpin Heights.

Zip-Lining

Another adventure sport that is gaining popularity among visitors is zip-lining. Uttarakhand has a suitable topography and amazing natural beauty for zip liners. Once again, Rishikesh is one of the best locations in Uttarakhand for this sport. Here, you may fly in tandem with two friends over a zip line that extends over a kilometre in length.

