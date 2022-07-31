Ragi Modak Bags Best National Millet Recipe Award

First place went to the ragi modak recipe made by student chefs Shalini Raj Soni and Om Shantani from the Institute of Hotel Management (Delhi).

The top three recipes that won the national millet recipe competition held by the Union Agriculture Ministry in advance of the International Year of Millet 2023 were ragi modak, salad, and sweet pongal made of millets.

Anubhav Nautiyal and Saksham Kaushal, students of the Chitkara School of Hospitality in Punjab, earned second place with their dish for a tricolour salad made from three millets (bajra, jowar, and foxmillets). Hiranmoy Chalita and Hansika Jandhayala, students of the Indian Culinary Institute (Nodia), earned third place in the national recipe competition with their recipe for sweet millets-based pongal.

Advertisement

The three-day “Millets Culinary Carnival" was launched at Delhi Haat, where Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar presented prizes.

Millets, also known as “poor man’s food," are superfoods that the government is heavily pushing in order to maintain nutritional security. The ministry is organising a number of programmes to encourage the production and consumption of millets in India and around the world in the run-up to the International Millet Year 2023.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here