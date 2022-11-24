Ragi: The Healthier Alternative to Maida To Help in Weight Loss

People who eat a lot of maida or refined flour on a regular basis are more likely to have a variety of health issues. This includes gaining weight, developing obesity, type 2 diabetes, increasing insulin resistance, and having high cholesterol. Maida is used in dishes such as pizza, burgers, parathas, samosas, bakery products, and more, so it can be hard to completely cut it out.

But can we make the same dishes with ragi or almond flour that we do with maida? Let’s have a look.

Ragi is also known as Nachani or finger millets. It is high in iron, antioxidants, protein, calcium, and dietary fibre, and is gluten-free as well as easily digestible. Ragi can be used in making chapatis, idlis, and dosas along with cookies, biscuits, and cakes.

Recipe: Ragi Dosa

To make Ragi Dosa, use ragi (100 mL), Urad Dal (50 gms), Idli Rice (100 gms), Water, Rock salt, and Oil.

Begin by soaking the ragi, urad dal, and rice separately for 3 hours. After soaking, grind the urad dal into a smooth batter and transfer it to a bowl. Next, combine the ragi and rice to make a smooth and fine batter, then add it to the urad dal batter. Mix in the rock salt and allow the batter to ferment for 8 hours. When the batter has fermented, it is ready to be used to make dosas. Pour a ladle of batter onto the tawa and spread it thinly. Cook both sides of the dosa by flipping it over.

Almond flour gives baked items a delicious nutty flavour. It can be used in place of maida to make classic butter cookies, brownies, pie crust, and many other delectable treats.

Recipe: Brownies

Use 5 tablespoons (71g) melted butter, 3/4 cups (347g) granulated sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract, 3/4 cup (64g) Dutch-processed or natural unsweetened cocoa, 3 eggs, 1/2 cups Almond Flour (144g), and 1 teaspoon baking powder

To begin, preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease an 8 inches square pan or a 9 inches round pan that is at least 2 inches deep. Stir together the melted butter, sugar, salt, vanilla, cocoa, and eggs in the mixing bowl. Then add the almond flour and baking powder and blend well. Spread the batter to the edges of the prepared baking pan.

Bake for 33 to 38 minutes, or until the top is set. Remove the brownies from the oven and set aside for 15 minutes before cutting. Cover the brownies tightly with plastic wrap once they have cooled. Store at room temperature for a few days before freezing for longer storage. With this recipe, you can make 12 to 16 brownies.

