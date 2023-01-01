Rahat Indori 63rd Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About The Renowned Poet

RAHAT INDORI BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Rahat Qureshi, known popularly as Rahat Indori was an Urdu poet, known for weaving magic with his words. His unique style of narration and the ability to discuss even the darkest of challenges through subtle Shayari made him the biggest name in Urdu poetry.

January 1, 2023, marks the 63rd birth anniversary of the legendary Rahat Indori. And to celebrate this day, here’s a look at some of his lesser-known facts.

Rahat Indori completed most of his academic work at Indore. His early schooling was received at Nutan School in Indore. After that, in 1973, he earned his diploma from the city’s Islamia Karimiya College. He later moved to Bhopal for his MA in Urdu literature from Barkatullah University in 1975. Rahat Indori earned his PhD in Urdu literature from Madhya Pradesh’s Bhoj Open University in 1985. Rahat Indori’s given name was Rahat Qureshi. But he adored his hometown of Indore so much that he started using it in his name.

Rahat Indori began his career as a teacher of Urdu literature teacher at a college in Indore. Apart from being a poet, Rahat Indori was a skilled player. He was also the captain of the high school and college football and hockey teams. He began poetry recitation in his college days. He recited his first sher at the age of 19.

The financial troubles at home forced Rahat Indori to begin work as a sign painter at an early age. He also worked on posters of films.

Apart from his on-stage performances, Rahat Indori also penned lyrics for several popular Hindi films like Kareeb, Murder, and Munna Bhai MBBS. Rahat Indori breathed his last on August 11, 2020, following a battle with COVID-19.

