Holi, the festival of colors, is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with some colorful and delicious cocktails? Whether you’re hosting a Holi party or just looking to indulge in some festive drinks, we’ve got you covered with some amazing cocktail recipes.

A perfect cocktail can instantly elevate any celebration, and Holi is no exception. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing drink to beat the heat or something to warm you up as the evening sets in, there’s a cocktail recipe for every taste and occasion.

From fruity and tropical flavors to spicy and bold combinations, the options for Holi-inspired cocktails are endless. You can experiment with classic cocktail recipes or create your own unique concoction with a touch of Holi-inspired flair.

First up, we have the classic Holi drink, Thandai. This drink is made with a blend of milk, nuts, and spices, and is traditionally served during Holi. To give it a boozy twist, add a shot of vodka or rum to the mix. Top it off with some saffron strands and rose petals, and you have a perfect Holi cocktail.

Another festive drink that you can try is the Holi Colada. This tropical cocktail is a twist on the classic Pina Colada, with a colorful Holi twist. To make it, blend together pineapple juice, coconut cream, and white rum. Add some food coloring to create a vibrant pink or purple color. Serve it in a coconut shell or a colorful glass, and garnish with some fresh fruit and colorful straws.

No matter which cocktail recipe you choose, make sure to garnish it with some colorful fruits and herbs to give it that extra Holi touch. Whether it’s a sprig of fresh mint or a slice of juicy watermelon, a beautiful garnish can turn a simple drink into a stunning work of art.

So, this Holi, raise a glass to the festivities and celebrate in style with these delicious cocktail recipes. Cheers to good company, good food, and of course, good drinks!

Caribbean Sunrise

Ingredients

65ml Skull X vodka

200ml Pineapple juice

Juice of half a lime

20 ml grenadine

Method

Shake the Skull X vodka, pineapple juice and lime juice ad strain into a glass. Add the grenadine on top and garnish with lime or a slice of pineapple.

Holi Highball Recipe by Myles Caroll, DEWAR’S Brand Ambassador

Fresh turmeric syrup provides this highball with its vibrant color and honey and lime balance out the fruity and bold flavours of Dewar’s double aged scotch whisky.

Recipe

15ml fresh turmeric and honey syrup

15ml fresh lemon juice

60 ml DEWAR’S 12-year whisky

Fill glass with ice, stir to combine

Top with soda

Garnish with a lemon wheel soaked in turmeric honey syrup

Tumeric honey syrup method

Peel 1 thumb sized knob of turmeric, cut into smaller pieces, place into blender with 250ml honey water (5 parts honey to 4 parts water), blend and fine strain. Keep in refrigerator.

Lemon Drop Martini

Ingredients

50ml Skull X vodka

25ml triple sec

25ml lemon juice

Method

Shake all the ingredients well and strain into a chilled glass with a rim of white caster sugar and lemon zest.

Cosmopolitan

Ingredients

50ml Skull X vodka

20ml lime juice

20ml Cranberry juice

Lemon twist to garnish

Method

Shake all the ingredients over ice and serve in a chilled glass.

