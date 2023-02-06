As Valentine’s Day draws near, elevate the mood with the best wines. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner with your special someone or want to show your affection with a gift, these drinks will help you communicate your love in the most elegant way. From premium reds to sparkling wines, we have compiled a variety of options to choose from. Impress your loved one with a sophisticated and memorable experience by selecting Chateau Indage for your wine needs. So, make this Valentine’s Day a celebration to remember with fine wine choices.

Tiger Hill Merlot Shiraz

Type of wine: Dry Red Wine

Varietal: Merlot Shiraz

Fermentation: 20 degrees to 27 degrees celsius with regular daily pumping over for maximum extraction of colour and flavours.

Aged in French Oak

Tasting note: Ruby red colored wine with a violet tint, brilliantly clear, there are ripped red fruits on the nose reminiscent of cherry, blackcurrant, and coffee. There are complex aromas with fruits like blackcurrant and cherry blended with coffee, chocolate, and butter. Tannins are soft and smooth, medium to full-bodied wine with persistent taste at the end.

Marquise De Pompadour

Type of wine: Sparkling Brut

Varietal: Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Ugni Blanc

Fermentation: First in a stainless steel tank at 16º - 18ºC. Second bottle fermentation in a traditional method.

Origin: Sayadri valley, Deccan Plateau 800 metres above sea level

Tasting Note: A creamy, crisp; refreshing bubbly made from a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir & Ugni Blanc. The first award winning Methode Champenoise in India.

Vino White

Type of wine: Dry White.

Varietal: 100% Arkavati.

Fermentation: Fermentation in steel tanks at a temperature of 18ºC to 20ºC for 17 days.

Aged in: Steel Tanks.

Tasting Note: Easy drinking wine with fresh and fruity aromas like pineapple and green apple. The attack in the mouth is quite pleasant with a delicate balance between acidity and sugar.

Chantilli Merlot

Type of wine: Dry Red.

Varietal: Merlot.

Fermentation: Fermentation in a stainless steel tank at a temperature of 27º to 31º C for 14 days.

Aged in: 100% in oak barrels for 6 months.

Tasting Note: This Merlot is round and opulent with intense aromas of cherry fruit backed by a warm alcohol structure. The tannins are soft and silky that becomes more expressive with hints of black currant and black pepper at the finish. Ideal with most meat dishes or on its own as an aperitif.

Craft the perfect ambiance as you raise a toast to these rare gems on the occasion of the upcoming Valentine’s!

