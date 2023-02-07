Rakhi Sawant Lodges A Domestic Violence Complaint, Here Is What You Need To Know About It

Actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani has allegedly been arrested today. Rakhi herself has admitted that it was she, who had lodged a complaint against her husband after he reportedly slapped her. It is being said that Adil was at Rakhi’s house when cops from the Oshiwara police station came and took him for questioning.

According to a viral recording that has surfaced on the internet, Rakhi was heard addressing the media and speaking about the case. She said, “This is absolutely not a drama, he has spoiled my life. He has slapped me and has taken away my money."

Rakhi also informed the paparazzi about how Adil had also come by this morning to hit her and wanted to enter her house despite the fact that she was hesitant about not meeting him. She strictly clarified that even though she fed him with her own hands in public recently does not mean that things are fine between them. The actress said, “He is technically still my husband, but just because I fed him with my hands does not mean we are patching up."

Earlier on Monday, the actress accused her husband of killing her mother in front of the media. She said, “It was you who killed my mother, had she received proper treatment on time she would not have died."

It is not the first time that Rakhi has spoken about her issues with her husband, she first started speaking about it a couple of days back and also accused him of having extra-marital affair and stated that even though she was devastated she will not let it go past her.

Rakhi and Adil got married in an intimate ceremony back in January of this year and if this was not surprising enough, the actress later revealed that even though the court marriage happened only this year, the two had actually gotten married in July of last year.

