Raksha Bandhan 2022: Enjoy Low-Calorie Desserts That Won't Derail Your Diet

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Raksha Bandhan is one of the many auspicious festivals observed by the Hindu community. This festival is commemorated every year on the Shukla Paksha of the Sawan month. Therefore, this year Raksha Bandhan will be marked on August 11. Sweets are one of the most crucial parts of this day. Since many people avoid consuming desserts because they are high in calories, it’s time to rustle up some homemade sweets under 100 calories to give Raksha Bandhan a personalised touch.

Peach Sorbet

This dessert will make you crave more. It is sweet, cold and has fewer calories. You can eat the delicious peach sorbet guilt-free as each serving only has 21 calories.

In order to make this dish, you need to wash and remove the pit from the peaches. Do not peel off the skin while processing it in the blender (this will add extra fibre to your dish). The next step is to add lemon juice, sugar or maple syrup if you are a vegan. If not, then you can add honey or non-vegan natural sugar. In case the peaches are already sweet, you might not need a sweetener. Last but not the least, pour it into a container and keep it in the freezer for 2-4 hours.

Vegan Chocolate Hummus

This sweet dish only takes 10 minutes to make. It is super delicious and can certainly make your day memorable. With every serving, you will be consuming only 30 calories so you can have as much as you want.

Ingredients required

Peanut butter

Chickpeas

Maple syrup

To make the dessert, all you need to do is combine all the ingredients and blend them in a high-speed blender for a few minutes. After you are finished blending it, it will obtain a silky-smooth texture and it’s done. You can garnish the dish by adding some almonds on it.

