Raksha Bandhan 2022: Try These Rakhi Outfits Inspired by Bollywood Celebrities

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: August is the month of festivals. The month has brought with it many reasons for celebration. One of which is the festival of Raksha Bandhan. This year, the auspicious occasion that celebrates the bond of brother and sister is falling on August 11. The festival is all about celebrating the beautiful relationship of siblings. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi on the wrist of their brothers. In turn, brothers shower their sisters with gifts and a promise to protect them at every stage of life.

The festival is celebrated with great pomp in many parts of India. As no celebration is complete without a bunch of pretty pictures, everyone loves to look at their best. So, if you haven’t decided upon your perfect Rakhi outfit yet, we are here with some of the celebrity-inspired Raksha Bandhan outfits which will make you stand out in the family.

Classic kurta set

Sara Ali Khan is a queen when it comes to fashion. She is known to carry beautiful kurta sets. This white thread work kurta with white flare trousers is one of the classic Rakhi outfits to be the highlight of the day.

Saree, not sorry

If you love wearing sarees but also want to keep it simple and chic, then you can take inspiration from Katrina Kaif. This plain blush pink saree with a heavy blouse is a perfect way to get the minimalist yet stylish festive look.

Mix of Indo-western

In case you are confused about whether you should go all ethnic or all western this Rakhi, then you can go for this classy indo-western co-ord set. A crop top with palazzo pants and a shrug is the best way to break the dilemma and let your inner diva enjoy the flavours of both ethnic and western looks.

Dhoti-Kurta always!

As the festival is equally precious for both sister and brother, how can we forget boys? If you are a die-hard ethnic lover, then go for this amazing Dhoti and Kurta outfit inspired by none other than Varun Dhawan.

Keep it casual

Slay it by keeping it casual like Vicky Kaushal. Style a plain white shirt or kurta with your favourite denims and add a scarf to add to your style statement.

So, are you ready to ace up your fashion game this Raksha Bandhan?

