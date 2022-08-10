Raksha Bandhan 2022: Why You Should Tie 3 Knots of Rakhi?

The festival of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated every year on the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. On this day, sister wishes for health and happy life of her brother while tying Rakhi on his wrist. In turn, the brother promises to support and protect her throughout his life. According to the Hindu calendar, this year the festival of Raksha Bandhan will start on the evening of Thursday, August 11, and will continue till the morning of Friday, August 12.

As the festival is around the corner, let us know some interesting things related to Raksha Bandhan from Pandit Indramani Ghansiyal.

On Raksha Bandhan, when a sister ties Rakhi on her brother’s wrist, three knots should be tied on the Raksha Sutra. According to religious belief, it is considered auspicious to make three knots while tying Rakhi because three knots are related to the trinity Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh.

It is said that the first knot of Rakhi is tied for the long life of the brother, the second knot is for the long life of oneself, and the third knot is tied to protect the strong bond between brother and sister.

Auspicious time of Rakhi

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, the full moon will begin at 09:35 am. Shubh Muhurat is between 08:51 pm to 09:12 pm on Thursday, August 11. Since August 12 will also be Purnima Tithi, astrologers say rakhi can be celebrated at any time on that day.

According to astrologers, While tying Rakhi, the brother’s face should be towards the east and the sister’s face should be towards the west.

