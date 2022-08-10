Raksha Bandhan 2022: Bollywood Actresses Makeup Looks that are Perfect for this Rakhi Festival, See Images

RAKSHA BANDHAN 2022: Even though weekend lockdowns are in place in some states and cities, getting ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at home would be a considerable option. Your makeup needs to go hand in hand with your outfit and complement your overall look. The importance of achieving the best and apt makeup is unprecedented. One must pick wisely as it has the ability to make or break your look. From bold or nude to water-based or powder-based makeup, there are plenty of options available for you.

Here, we bring you top 5 makeup looks of Bollywood actresses which you can opt for Raksha Bandhan:

SHIMMERY MAKEUP

Post cleansing your face, depending on the skin tone, apply a matte foundation and spot correcting concealer. Beginning with the eyes, in this instance, Katrina Kaif has opted for shimmery eye makeup. If your outfit is shimmery, you can use golden or any sparkly eye shadow.

Apply an alluring black winged eyeliner. It should be smoked out on the outer-corners as it adds a soft look. The voluminous mascara will complement the bold eye makeup. Once this is done, contour your cheekbones and define eyebrows. Use blush to add colour to your face and highlighter to add glow to the high points. Lock this Raksha Bandhan makeup with a setting spray. Adding colour to your lips, go for a glossy nude lip shade.

NUDE MAKEUP

Kareena Kapoor Khan smoulders the makeup and there is no doubt about it. The actress mostly prefers nude or mystic brown look. If you want to keep your makeup minimalistic, then this look might interest you. For doe-eyed effect, the actress has gone for a soft brown eyeshadow but has enhanced her eyes with heavy mascara.

Pay special attention to the contour and highlighter on cheekbones. Though the actress has applied a light brown lip shade, but if your outfit permits, a truffle brown colour would also enhance the overall makeup.

PLAY BOLD

Raksha Bandhan would be an apt occasion to experiment some looks rather than going for the conventional ones. For instance, this unicorn eye make-up of Sara Ali Khan. To paint some colours, first you would need a plain surface. Apply foundation (that sinks with your skin tone).

Throw some colours hot pink and royal blue along with white eye shadow. Use a turquoise or light green eyeliner pencil to color the bottom line. You can add more colors if you like. For the lip shade, go for a glossy pink.

PASTEL MAKEUP

The hue pallet always stays in fashion and Alia Bhatt often opts for it with her traditional outfits. The mesmerizing pink-peach eyeshadow accentuates the eyes, you can also add shimmery inner-corner – it not only complements the eye-makeup but also makes them appear larger.

If you want a soft theme makeup, simply illuminate your cheekbones, temples, and nose. It will make the features stand out. To match your eyes, apply a pale pink lipstick. If you like monochrome makeup, you can match your outfit with the shades of the hue pallet.

SUBTLE YET GLAMOROUS MAKEUP

Do you want to re-create this subtle glamorous look of Rakulpreet Singh? The actress went for bronzed eyelids with inner-corner highlight. Apply nude brown eye-shadow and use minimal mascara. Don’t forget to perfectly frame your dark brows. For glowing base makeup, the actress has opted for rose-tinted cheeks. This makes your skin look fresh and flawless. Apply a glossy lip color to complete your look.

