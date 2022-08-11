Raksha Bandhan: When Should a Brother Remove Rakhi From His Hand?

The auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with a lot of love and joy in many parts of India. The day is observed to celebrate the beautiful bond that is shared between brother and sister. To mark the occasion, the sister ties rakhi on the right wrist of her brother’s hand. The decorated thread marks a promise that the brother does to her sister for protecting her throughout life.

Even though rakhi is a widely celebrated festival in the Hindu culture, many people are unaware of the time at which it should be taken off. As per the Hindu scriptures, there is no specified time till which one has to wear a rakhi. It is upto the brother’s discretion to decide till when he wants to continue wearing the thread.

However, in Maharashtrian culture, it is said that the brother must continue wearing the rakhi for 15 days from the day of Raksha Bandhan. On the 15th day, a festival named Pola is celebrated by Maharashtrians. It is said that on the particular day, Marathi farmers pray to Lord Marbot Dev and also worship animals like bulls.

Raksha Bandhan as per the Hindu Calendar called Panchang is observed on the Purnima tithi of Shukla Paksha in the auspicious month of Shravana. This year, the day is falling on Sunday, August 22. As a part of the day’s rituals, both brother and sister wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear new clothes.

The sister is supposed to be on fast till she ties rakhi to the brother. The rakhi thali is prepared with diya, rakhi, a delicious sweet of brother’s liking, raw rice, and kumkum. This thali is then kept before the God in temple. During the shubh muhurat of the day, both brother and sister pray to the almighty, seek his blessings and then take the thali from there.

The ceremony begins with the girl applying tilak followed by rice on her brother’s forehead. Then, the rakhi is tied on the wrist and the sister offers sweet to her brother. Once done, the brother gives his sister a gift and subsequently she breaks her fast.

