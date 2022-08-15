Raksha Panchami 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Raksha Panchami, which is also known as Rekha Panchami in eastern and southern region of India, is one of the auspicious festivals. It is celebrated prominently in the state of Odisha on the Panchami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu Vedic calendar. The festival is dedicated to Batuk Bhairav, who is known to be one of the incarnations of Lord Shiva.

It is believed that if someone missed tying Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, they can celebrate the festival on the Raksha Panchami. Along with Bhairav Dev, Lord Ganesha is also worshipped on this day, and people seek their blessings for great virtue.

Raksha Panchami: Date and Timings

According to Panchang, Krishna Paksha Panchami Tithi of Bhadrapada month will begin at 9:01 pm on August 15 and will be in effect till 8:17 pm on August 16. As the sun will rise on Tuesday in the Panchami Tithi, Raksha Panchami will be celebrated on August 16.

Raksha Panchami: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat will prevail from 4:24 am to 5:07 am. Abhijit Muhurat will be from 11:59 am to 12:51 pm on Tuesday. Timings for the Godhuli Muhurat are from 6:47 pm to 7:11 pm. Vijaya muharat will fall from 2:37 pm to 3:29 pm.

Raksha Panchami: Puja Vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early and bathe in Brahma Muhurat. They draw idols of Lord Ganesha, Batuka Bhairav, and Lord Shiva on every house door. They also make door hangings by using palm leaves and write their prayers on each leaf and then, hang it on the main door. Along with the leaves, people also hang a small packet containing rice and kusha grass on each door. Apart from that, devotees also offer milk to snakes and food to other animals.

Raksha Panchami: Significance

The festival of Raksha Panchami is prominently celebrated in the state of Odisha and adjacent regions. The day holds a special significance for the tribal population of the state. The day is celebrated to get freedom from Mruga i.e. wild animals like wolf, tiger and wild dogs. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Bhairav on this day, they get protection from the wild animals.

As the festival is also known as Rekha Panchami, it implies drawing a rekha or line which will not be surpassed by the wild animals. Apart from getting safety from animals, the day is considered auspicious in many other regions of India.

